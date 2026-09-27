Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 38
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Date: Nov. 28, 1964
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 30-6
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
The underdog Arizona Wildcats, paced by their defensive unit, scored a shattering 30-6 victory over Arizona State University’s Sun Devils last night. The Cats intercepted six passes and recovered two fumbles. They seemed to do everything right, and the Sun Devils everything wrong.
Arizona’s mighty defense set up two scoring drives in the first half, and the Wildcats struck both times for a stunning 15-0 lead at halftime.
Just before the end of the first quarter, Arizona linebacker Tom Malloy intercepted a pass thrown by the Sun Devils’ John Torok. Malloy picked off the pass at the Arizona 28 and raced 45 yards to the Sun Devils’ 27. Four plays later, halfback Jimmy Oliver charged over from the one for the score. The key play on the drive was Gene Dahlquist’s 16-yard pass to end John Fouse.
Arizona was all set to try the one-point extra kick when the Sun Devils charged offside. The penalty moved the ball to the one-and-a-half-yard line. Oliver carried for the two points.
Arizona led 8-0 with 13:28 left to play in the half.
The Sun Devils started from their 17 after the kickoff, and they quickly moved to the Arizona 13 on a 54-yard pass play from Torok to the swift halfback, Larry Todd. Five plays later, Woody King intercepted a Torok pass in the end zone to kill the scoring attempt. Arizona had the ball at its three after the interception, but Dahlquist got the Cats out of trouble with a 60-yard punt.
The Devils quickly got in trouble when Jay Willett broke through and dropped Torok on the 11. Then Torok hit fullback Jesse Fleming with a screen pass. The sophomore fumbled when he was hit hard and Tommy Phillips recovered for Arizona at the Devils’ 18-yard line.
Staying on the ground with Preston Davis and Oliver carrying the ball, the Cats moved to the three-yard line. Then right halfback Lou White drove over left tackle to score with 1:17 left in the half. Tom Malloy kicked the extra point.
In the first half, Torok completed 10 of 23 passes for 194 yards to continue his record-breaking. But he also had three of his passes intercepted.
The Devils were held to a net yardage of minus one yard for the first half on rushing.
Arizona, on the other hand, had 93 yards total offense.
Here is the way the game went:
First Quarter
Arizona State won the toss and elected to receive. Davis kicked into the end zone, and the Devils started from their 20. Two plays lost a yard and then Torok passed to Todd, who took the ball at his 35 and ran to the Arizona 34. But the Devils were called for a personal foul and the ball went to the Arizona 49, where it was first down. On the next play Fairholm intercepted Torok’s pass at the Arizona 29.
Two running plays gained three yards, and on third down Dahlquist’s pass was intercepted by Corneal on the Arizona 39. He ran to the 33. Hawkins made a fine catch of Torok’s sideline pass and stepped out of bounds on the 17.
Lawrence broke up a first-down pass by Torok and then Lewis ran over right guard to the 13. On third down, Torok passed to Hawkins for a short gain, but the Devils were in motion and the ball went back to the 18. Torok threw wild and incomplete on third down.
Then Davis’ field goal attempt of 34 yards was short as Hudlow put on the big rush. Arizona took over at its 20. Oliver ran for five and then White was stopped for no gain. On third down, Oliver picked up two, and the Cats had to punt. Dahlquist’s kick went to the ASU 39, where the Devils took over.
The Devils couldn’t gain a yard and on fourth down Kolb punted to Hudlow, who was dropped at the 22.
Davis drove for eight up the middle. Hudlow made a first down at the 34 over right tackle. The Cats then went to fourth and one to go and took the five-yard penalty to get the defensive team in before Dahlquist punted. Todd took the punt at the ASU 13 and was dropped after a five-yard loss.
On the first play, Malloy broke through to drop Fleming for a three-yard loss. Then Torok threw to Smith for a first down at the 30. Torok passed to Hawkins. Hawkins fumbled, and Smith recovered at the 40. Torok ran for the first down at the 41.
Torok passed to Todd to the Arizona 38 for another first down. On the next play, Malloy intercepted Torok’s pass at the Arizona 28 and ran to the Arizona State 27 as the quarter ended. It was a 45-yard runback.
Second Quarter
Dahlquist passed to Fouse, who ran out on the 11-yard line. Oliver dove over the middle for three yards. White, juggling the ball, drove to the four. On third down, Davis charged over right tackle to the two, but Arizona State was offsides on the play. The ball was at the two on third down, and Oliver went over right guard to score with 13:28 left in the quarter.
Scarfo was offsides for the Devils, and the ball went to the one. Instead of kicking the ball went to Oliver and he dove over a big pile-up for the two points.
Arizona 8, Arizona State 0
Todd took the kickoff in the end zone and was stopped at his 17 by Woodall. A seven-yard pass from Torok to Todd gave the Devils a first down at their 28. Then Torok passed to Todd, who sped to the Arizona 13. It was a 55-yard pass play. Torok threw an incomplete and on second down he hit Smith at the three, where it was first and goal to go. Foster picked up one. Lawrence was the main stopper on Foster at the three for a loss of one. King intercepted Torok’s pass in the end zone. King came out of the end zone, fumbled, and Briscoe recovered at the Arizona three.
Dahlquist on the sneak went to the six. On punt formation on second down, Dahlquist passed out of the end zone to White, who made a first down at the 17. On third down, Dahlquist’s 60-yard punt went to the ASU 21.
On second down, Willett broke through to drop Torok back at the 11. Then Torok hit Fleming on a screen pass and he fumbled as he was hit. Phillips recovered for Arizona at the Devils’ 18.
Davis went over right tackle for three. Then Oliver sped to the nine. Davis plunged to the seven for a first down. Oliver dove into the middle for two more yards. Davis went over right tackle to the three, stopped by Johnson. With 1:19 left in the half, White plunged over left tackle for the score. Malloy’s kick was good.
Arizona 15, Arizona State 0
Davis kicked into the end zone, and the Devils downed the ball and took over at their 20. On second down, Torok’s pass to Hawkins was complete by interference for a first down at the 28. Torok then hit Smith at the 36 with 58 seconds left in the half. Two plays later, Torok passed high and incomplete for Todd and it was fourth and two yards to go. Kolb punted out on the Arizona 36. The Cats took over there with 38 seconds left. Arizona controlled the ball as the half ended.
Third Quarter
Harris took the kickoff on the 13 and raced to the Arizona State 47 on a beautiful twisting sprint. Davis broke for 12 yards on the first scrimmage play. Davis ran for three, and then Oliver made a first down at the 24.
White picked up two at left tackle. Oliver broke through to the 19, and on third down Oliver dove over right tackle to the 16.
On fourth and two, Davis went to the 14—inches short of the first down. Arizona State took over at its 14.
Torok’s short pass to Todd made a first down at the 23 on a third-down play. Then Torok passed to Todd for a first down at the 42. Torok passed to Smith to the Arizona 45. Torok then hit Lewis, who sped to the 18 where Fairholm stopped him.
Torok passed to Todd for his fifth straight completion. Todd was stopped at the one. Torok was stopped for no gain. Torok then passed to Smith for the touchdown with 6:34 left in the quarter. Fairholm intercepted Torok’s attempted pass for two points.
Arizona 15, Arizona State 6
Hudlow took the kickoff on the 12 and ran to the Arizona State 49. On third down and four, Dahlquist passed to White for the first down at the 34. Then Todd intercepted Dahlquist’s pass on the 26 and ran to the Devil’s 39.
Hawkins made a leaping catch of Torok’s pass for a first down at the Arizona 34. Rickie Harris then intercepted Torok’s pass at the 16 and ran to the Arizona 38.
Hudlow, on a trap play over guard, sped for 58 yards to score with 2:30 left in the quarter. Dahlquist’s pass for two points was intercepted by Hoover in the end zone.
Arizona 21, Arizona State 6
Hawkins ran the kickoff to the Sun Devil 39 from the 10. Arizona was called for piling on and the ball moved to the Arizona 45. Torok passed to Hawkins to the 34 for a first down. Malloy intercepted Torok’s pass on the 33 and ran to the Arizona State 36. Davis ran for six, and then Hudlow made a first down at the 26.
Hudlow carried to the 23 as the quarter ended.
Fourth Quarter
Hudlow exploded to the 13 for a first down. White drove to the seven. Hudlow turned right end for seven yards to score with 13:41 left in the game. Malloy’s kick was wide to the right.
Arizona 27, Arizona State 6
Hawkins returned the kickoff to the 10 from the end zone. Torok passed to Todd for a first down at the 22. Torok passed to Hawkins to the 31. Torok hit Lewis for the first down at the 46. Leviege broke through to drop Torok for a loss of eight yards. A screen pass from Torok to Lewis lost one yard. Briscoe and Woodall dropped Torok back at the 27. On fourth down, Kolb faked the punt, and Woodall tackled him at the 19.
Arizona took over at the Devils’ 19. Three plays took the ball to the 13. On fourth down, Malloy’s 31-yard field goal attempt was good.
Arizona 30, Arizona State 6
Todd ran the kickoff from the 10 to the ASU 32. After losing on second for a first down at mid-field, Torok passed to Hawkins at the Arizona 34 for another first down. Torok again passed for a first down, hitting Smith at the 21.
Then King intercepted Torok’s pass on the eight and ran to the ASU 44, but clipping took the ball back to the 15.
Arizona controlled the ball until the final seconds when Dahlquist punted out of the end zone. The Devils took over at the Arizona 29 with three seconds left in the game and Torok passed incomplete.
Final score: Arizona 30, Arizona State 6
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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