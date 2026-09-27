On the first play, Malloy broke through to drop Fleming for a three-yard loss. Then Torok threw to Smith for a first down at the 30. Torok passed to Hawkins. Hawkins fumbled, and Smith recovered at the 40. Torok ran for the first down at the 41.

Torok passed to Todd to the Arizona 38 for another first down. On the next play, Malloy intercepted Torok’s pass at the Arizona 28 and ran to the Arizona State 27 as the quarter ended. It was a 45-yard runback.

Second Quarter

Dahlquist passed to Fouse, who ran out on the 11-yard line. Oliver dove over the middle for three yards. White, juggling the ball, drove to the four. On third down, Davis charged over right tackle to the two, but Arizona State was offsides on the play. The ball was at the two on third down, and Oliver went over right guard to score with 13:28 left in the quarter.

Scarfo was offsides for the Devils, and the ball went to the one. Instead of kicking the ball went to Oliver and he dove over a big pile-up for the two points.

Arizona 8, Arizona State 0

Todd took the kickoff in the end zone and was stopped at his 17 by Woodall. A seven-yard pass from Torok to Todd gave the Devils a first down at their 28. Then Torok passed to Todd, who sped to the Arizona 13. It was a 55-yard pass play. Torok threw an incomplete and on second down he hit Smith at the three, where it was first and goal to go. Foster picked up one. Lawrence was the main stopper on Foster at the three for a loss of one. King intercepted Torok’s pass in the end zone. King came out of the end zone, fumbled, and Briscoe recovered at the Arizona three.