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In one of the final periods of Arizona’s eighth practice of training camp, UA fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell had arguably the best play of the summer.

Arizona did a red-zone team period inside the 20-yard line and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita lobbed a pass near the left pylon, which allowed Powell to elevate and make a one-handed, Tetairoa McMillan-esque snag over defenders for a touchdown.

The reaction from players and coaches was probably the loudest of training camp — even louder than freshman linebacker Dash Fifita intercepting a pass thrown by his older brother and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. Even the defensive coaches celebrated Powell’s catch.

“That’s what I do!” Powell yelled while high-fiving his offensive teammates.

Powell also had a touchdown catch in the right corner of the end zone in a previous 7-on-7 red-zone period.

Powell’s highlight catch wasn’t the only highlight of Friday’s fully-padded practice at Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields.

* In the first team period, Georgetown transfer linebacker Cooper Blomstrom intercepted Fifita’s pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Several plays later, Fifita threw a touchdown pass to Giovanni Richardson.

* Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell high-pointed a pass over second-year cornerback Swayde Griffin; the pass was thrown by backup quarterback Sawyer Anderson. Mizell also hauled in a touchdown from Fifita later on.