In one of the final periods of Arizona’s eighth practice of training camp, UA fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell had arguably the best play of the summer.
Arizona did a red-zone team period inside the 20-yard line and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita lobbed a pass near the left pylon, which allowed Powell to elevate and make a one-handed, Tetairoa McMillan-esque snag over defenders for a touchdown.
The reaction from players and coaches was probably the loudest of training camp — even louder than freshman linebacker Dash Fifita intercepting a pass thrown by his older brother and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. Even the defensive coaches celebrated Powell’s catch.
“That’s what I do!” Powell yelled while high-fiving his offensive teammates.
Powell also had a touchdown catch in the right corner of the end zone in a previous 7-on-7 red-zone period.
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Powell’s highlight catch wasn’t the only highlight of Friday’s fully-padded practice at Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields.
* In the first team period, Georgetown transfer linebacker Cooper Blomstrom intercepted Fifita’s pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Several plays later, Fifita threw a touchdown pass to Giovanni Richardson.
* Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell high-pointed a pass over second-year cornerback Swayde Griffin; the pass was thrown by backup quarterback Sawyer Anderson. Mizell also hauled in a touchdown from Fifita later on.
* With the Wildcats in full pads, the defensive players worked on a series of tackling drills at “Bear Down Beach,” the field east of Dick Tomey Practice Fields. On Thursday at Casino Del Sol Stadium, the Wildcats did a drill that involved tackling a dummy, tackling a donut-shaped pad and falling on a football to simulate fumble recovery.
* Arizona fifth-year wide receiver Chris Hunter had one of his top practices of training camp, with a nifty touchdown catch in the back of the end zone despite smothering coverage by Howard transfer cornerback Zuri Watson, in a 7-on-7 period.
* Freshman wide receiver R.J. Mosley continues to shine this training camp. The 6-3, 199-pound Pittsburg, California native caught a touchdown on a slant route in the red zone — a pass thrown by Anderson. Reserve quarterback Luke Haugo also threw a touchdown pass to Mosley in the same 7-on-7 period. Third-year wide receiver Brandon Phelps and Mosley are trending towards reliable backups at “X” wide receiver behind Tre Spivey.
* Another freshman receiver with a promising future is Caleb “Jet” Smith, a shifty slot receiver from Allen, Texas, who looks polished for a freshman. Smith, who’s also getting reps at punt returner, had an impressive block on freshman safety Hannibal Navies at the goal line on a Fifita rushing touchdown.
* Nebraska slot cornerback and safety transfer Malcolm Hartzog continues to show up. On Friday, Hartzog had a pass breakup in 7-on-7.
* Linebackers Dash Fifita, Taye Brown, Jabari Mann and Leviticus Su’a each had sacks in the final team period in the red zone.
* After the first few periods, Arizona paused practice to honor UA president Suresh Garimella, who was gifted an autographed helmet — signed by the whole team — by Noah Fifita.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports