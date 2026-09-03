Four of the five Arizona touchdowns were scored on plays started more than 25 yards from the Tempe goal. The other Wildcat marker was chalked up on a lightning-like double reverse worked within the shadow of the Bulldog uprights. After two of these fine drives, Dave Wynne, fullback and punter extraordinary, stepped back and place-kicked the extra point.

There wasn’t a semblance of equality between the two teams. Tempe was out-powered, out-maneuvered and out-fought during the entire game, even when Coach Tex Oliver had his third string on the field.

Power and Generalship

The crowd in the stands sat amazed as the Wildcats beat down a stubborn Tempe defense in the first quarter to score one touchdown, and then marvelled at the power and generalship shown as the Arizonans pushed across two more scores in each of the next two periods.

“Clicking” better, blocking more effectively than in any other home game this season, Oliver’s crew actually seemed to put on the brakes in that final period, after the Bulldogs had pushed across their one touchdown. The score might have been closer to 50 than 30 if Oliver had chosen to leave his first team in the fray.