“Stukes is somebody I definitely look up to,” Smith said. “He handled everything like a pro. On top of that, his mindset and who he was as a human on the field and off the field. Seeing him go into a different mode when he steps between the lines, that’s something I’d like to continue with my own success.”

Smith, after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early on and getting an additional year to play for the Wildcats, was limited in the spring and is now back taking first-team reps in Arizona’s defense in training camp. It’s the first summer Smith has been 100% healthy since joining the Wildcats in 2024.

“Everything Treydan did, Tre is doing right now,” said Arizona second-year defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. “The best part about Stukes getting hurt in ‘24 was Tre seeing his leadership role and how it didn’t affect his day-to-day (routine), even though he wasn’t playing. Tre took on that (role) for the front pieces. He was the same guy, even though he wasn’t playing.

“After surgery, he was the same guy. He was back in the building two days after surgery, mandating that they do everything right, they’re on time and they’re getting extra. Servant leadership is the best kind of year. That’s what Treydan was. That’s what Tre is. That’s what (linebacker) Taye Brown is. … He’s doing a phenomenal job. We’re blessed to have him.”

Gonzales said Smith and Brown, “if you turn the tape on and watch both of them play, you won’t find a play where they’re not going full speed.”