Added Brennan: “It’s so interesting, because there’s still so much that’s unknown. The sooner we can have clarity on how it’s going to play out, the better — I think for everybody in college football, not just the Arizona Wildcats. To be honest with you, that’s been working in the background and we’ve been focused on building this football team right now.”

As Mahdi and Harris work their way back, first order of business, “they need to re-establish who they are on this football team.

“I don’t think it’ll be fair for us to come in and ask them to be leaders right now,” Brennan said. “This team has been working for eight months now and there’s great leadership that has already been defined and continues to develop every day. Both of those guys are smart, we’ll do a great job of feeling that out and working their way into those roles.”

Mahdi and Harris’ conditioning, seven months removed from being a part of Arizona’s strength and conditioning staff on a regular basis, will be closely examined by strength and conditioning coach Cullen Carroll and head football trainer Jeronimo Boche, with the season just over three weeks away.

“The time they spend early on with our strength and conditioning staff and our training staff, that’s going to give us a better indication of how close they are to being ready to help us,” Brennan said.

Joked Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege: “We’ll see what type of shape (Mahdi is) in. He might be cooking too much barbecue, eating too much barbecue, I don’t know. We gotta figure out if Mahdi can move still. We’ll see.”