Barbe-Cats

At Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, we asked Arizona's seven player representatives about their ideal barbecue plates. Here's what they said:

Quarterback Noah Fifita: "Barbecue ribs, brisket, tri-tip, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and sweet potato pie."

Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole: "Barbecued beans. Throw some (hot) links, two slices of bread on the side and a rack of ribs. That's all I need right there."

Linebacker Taye Brown: "Ribs, beans, cornbread and I'll throw some mashed potatoes on there, maybe some links. That's about it."

Wide receiver Chris Hunter: "Ribs, gotta have that. A burger, but it's gotta be on the grill. Brisket, for sure. If it's a full plate, gotta go with mac and cheese and some cornbread."

Wide receiver Tre Spivey: "I have the best mac and cheese. You also gotta go ribs, chips, pickles, burnt ends. Burnt ends are the one. It's definitely more Thanksgiving, but if you have some creamed corn, it goes great with all of that — and cornbread."

Defensive end Tre Smith: "I like steak, some mashed potatoes, maybe a burger. I'm a plain guy, so just meat and cheese (on the burger), but I always know the quality of a burger because of that. I'll get beans sometimes, too. I don't really eat collard greens, so I'll choose green beans."

Right tackle Tristan Bounds: "Gotta have brisket. There's a spot (Bashful Bandit) in Tucson and I get the ribs, brisket, mac and cheese, potato salad and if I'm really hungry, I'll get a pulled pork sandwich — but it's gotta have the coleslaw because that's mandatory on a pulled pork sandwich. That's my go-to barbecue."