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Grace Jenkins is heating up at just the right time for the Arizona softball team.

The senior outfielder smashed a pair of three-run homers to lead UA past Marshall 7-5 on Friday at the NCAA Tournament’s Durham Regional in Durham, North Carolina.

Jenkins has three home runs in her past two games and five in her past six.

Arizona (36-16) needed both bombs as Marshall (37-18) kept pushing. The Thundering Herd’s Sydni Burko also went yard twice, including a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning to trim the Wildcats’ lead to two runs. Reliever Jenae Berry got the final three outs to secure her second save and snap Arizona’s three-game losing streak.

The UA will face host and No. 12 overall seed Duke in a winners’ bracket matchup at 10 a.m. Saturday. Duke run-ruled Howard 10-1 earlier Friday.

Jenkins, the Big East Player of the Year in 2025 at UConn, has hit two home runs three times in her lone season as a Wildcat. She had two bombs and seven RBIs on May 13 at Texas Tech.

The stakes were big then; they were bigger Friday. Jenkins’ first home run gave Arizona a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The second made it 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Marshall responded in the sixth as Chandler Hoskins’ one-out, two-run homer sliced the Thunder Herd’s deficit to 7-4. That was the last batter UA starter Jalen Adams would face. She allowed four runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings while improving to 21-9.