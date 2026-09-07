Prefer us on Google Learn More

The No. 3-ranked Pima College men’s soccer team prepped for its huge showdown this week with a 3-1 win over host Mesa CC in the ACCAC opener Saturday.

Dante Di Leva, Noah Marshman and Jonathan Karumuna scored for Pima (2-0), which outshot the Thunderbird 11-3. Goalkeeper Tommaso Leonardi had two saves.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Pima hosts No. 1 Phoenix College at 5:45 p.m. in its home opener. The Bears eliminated the Aztecs in last year’s NJCAA Division II semifinals en route to winning the national title.

Pima also hosts Chandler-Gilbert this week at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

Women’s soccer

Pima improved to 4-0 overall in a 3-0 win at Mesa in its ACCAC opener Saturday.

Ava Dagnino, Gabriela Mendoza and Hazel Ramos all scored for the No. 7-ranked Aztecs.

Pima hosts No. 11-ranked Phoenix College on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday, Sept. 12. Both contests start at 8 p.m.

Pima held off Cochise College in Douglas on Thursday in a 2-1 victory. Pima got goals from Mendoza in the 19th minute and Yajaira Cervantes in the 30th to take a 2-0 lead. Cochise (5-1-2) cut the lead in half with a goal early in the second half. The Apaches had a chance to tie the score as time expired, but their one-on-one shot attempt against Pima goalkeeper Angelina Moraga sailed right. Moraga finished with eight saves in the win.