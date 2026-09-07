The No. 3-ranked Pima College men’s soccer team prepped for its huge showdown this week with a 3-1 win over host Mesa CC in the ACCAC opener Saturday.
Dante Di Leva, Noah Marshman and Jonathan Karumuna scored for Pima (2-0), which outshot the Thunderbird 11-3. Goalkeeper Tommaso Leonardi had two saves.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Pima hosts No. 1 Phoenix College at 5:45 p.m. in its home opener. The Bears eliminated the Aztecs in last year’s NJCAA Division II semifinals en route to winning the national title.
Pima also hosts Chandler-Gilbert this week at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Women’s soccer
Pima improved to 4-0 overall in a 3-0 win at Mesa in its ACCAC opener Saturday.
Ava Dagnino, Gabriela Mendoza and Hazel Ramos all scored for the No. 7-ranked Aztecs.
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Pima hosts No. 11-ranked Phoenix College on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday, Sept. 12. Both contests start at 8 p.m.
Pima held off Cochise College in Douglas on Thursday in a 2-1 victory. Pima got goals from Mendoza in the 19th minute and Yajaira Cervantes in the 30th to take a 2-0 lead. Cochise (5-1-2) cut the lead in half with a goal early in the second half. The Apaches had a chance to tie the score as time expired, but their one-on-one shot attempt against Pima goalkeeper Angelina Moraga sailed right. Moraga finished with eight saves in the win.
Mckenna Baker and Alyssa Allan each had two goals as Pima routed visiting Mohave (Bullhead City) College 7-0 on Tuesday. Emma Cazares, Ava Rayman and Mendoza also scored in the win. The Aztecs jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the first 21 minutes.
Volleyball
Pima opened ACCAC play with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-13) victory over visiting South Mountain CC on Friday. Breeze Schelter has 25 assists, four kills and three aces as the Aztecs improved to 5-4 overall.
Skylar Westburg and Alexia Hutchens each notched eight kills while Victoria Page added seven.
The Aztecs host No. 11 Mesa CC at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
Cross country
The No. 15-ranked Pima men’s team finished in second place with 62 points at the Dave Murray Invitational on Friday, beating ASU in the tiebreaker. Arizona finished first with 15 points. Caius Lastra led Pima with a seventh-place finish with a time of 18 minutes, 14.1 seconds in the 3.73-mile race.
The No. 11 Pima women’s team placed third at the Dave Murray Invitational behind UA and ASU. Pima’s Rayleigh Olsen was 13th, finishing the 4K event in 14:40.3. The Pima women and men will next compete at the Southern Showcase Invitational in Huntsville, Ala., on Sept. 18.