She then heard the words no parent ever wants to hear: Your son’s been in an accident.

She rushed to the scene, near the intersection of Sanders and Twin Peaks Road. Sean Jr. had lost control of his car, which rolled over three times. He was ejected from the vehicle.

But as Monica pulled up, she felt a sense of hope.

“As soon as I saw the lights,” she said, referring to the emergency vehicles on site, “it felt like God was telling me he’s gonna be OK.”

Sean Jr. suffered multiple major injuries, including a fractured vertebra, a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a broken jaw. Eventually, though, he would be OK.

Sean Jr. spent three nights in the ICU, three in a regular room. At first, all he could do was squeeze his family members’ hands when they talked to him.

But after all the tubes were removed, Sean Jr. was on the move. His dad showed me a video of Sean Jr. walking down the hospital hallway with a walker. Brothers Isaiah and Dezmen strode alongside him, their hands touching his shoulders.

Sean Sr. and Monica couldn’t believe how much support Sean Jr. was getting. It might have sped up his recovery.

Rival high schools such as Ironwood Ridge, Mountain View, Sabino and Salpointe sent him signed helmets. Steward said “hundreds” of people tried to visit Sean Jr. in the hospital.

Still, it took time for the initial shock to wear off.