Prediction: Spivey again will lead the team in touchdown receptions, while Richardson will pace the squad in overall catches.

Tight ends

Observation: Out of all of Arizona’s transfers, well-traveled Cole Rusk was my pick to click coming out of spring ball. He was limited in training camp, however, so it’ll be interesting to see how much offensive coordinator Seth Doege is able to deploy him. Rusk runs the best routes and has the surest hands among UA tight ends. Tyler Powell is the biggest and strongest of the bunch and hopefully won’t have any setbacks with his knee. Not sure what, if anything, freshman Henry Gabalis will do this year, but he’s a natural athlete with massive upside.

Prediction: No Arizona tight end will catch more than 25 passes or score more than three touchdowns, but the coaches will be pleased with the group’s blocking.

Offensive linemen

Observation: Zach Henning was a sneaky-good portal pickup. He’s the type of player who just goes about his job without drawing attention — exactly what you want in a center. I feel good about the first group overall. Beyond that, it’s a mystery — a mix of transfers who haven’t played that much and up-and-comers who haven’t played at all. It was nice to see fifth-year veteran Grayson Stovall emerge as the No. 2 center. He’s been a loyal soldier.