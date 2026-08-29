We’re lucky here in Tucson.
Unlike many (most?) programs throughout the country, Arizona allows the media to observe training-camp practices under Brent Brennan. His predecessor, Jedd Fisch, had a similar media-friendly policy.
We can’t report on everything we see — no specifics on injuries, formations or strategies — but it’s incredibly helpful to be able to watch and take note of what’s happening on the field.
Who’s gotten bigger? Faster? Stronger? Smarter? Better?
It’s a nearly month-long opportunity to learn about the Wildcats.
Now it’s time to pass some of that knowledge along to you — with a slight twist.
Below are 10 observations on Arizona football training camp — one on each position group. Plus, for the first time: 10 accompanying bonus bold predictions.
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Quarterbacks
Observation: Starter Noah Fifita had a superb training camp, showing next-level playmaking skills. His downfield accuracy looked vastly improved, and his ability to layer the ball over and between defenders was masterful. As you’d expect, the drop-off from No. 1 to No. 2 is steep. This isn’t so much a knock on Sawyer Anderson as a testament to Fifita’s advanced skill set. Anderson is athletic, twitchy and aggressive — sometimes too much so. There are times he needs to concede and move on to the next play instead of forcing the ball into coverage.
Prediction: Fifita will break just about every UA career and single-season passing record — but won’t make the cut as a New York-bound Heisman Trophy finalist.
Running backs
Observation: Newcomer Antwan Roberts was one of the surprises of camp. Colleague Justin Spears compared him to former Wildcat Michael Wiley. Both are svelte, smooth runners. Roberts is part of what looks to be a three-man rotation to start the season, along with Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig. Reescano is a powerful runner, but he took a step back as a receiver after a promising spring. Craig is underrated; he’s quick, versatile and capable of lining up wide. It’d be a shame if Ismail Mahdi can’t be part of this mix; he looked great by the end of camp.
Prediction: No UA back will eclipse 700 rushing yards. But three — Reescano, Craig and Roberts — will top 500. No trio of Wildcats has done that since 2017 (Khalil Tate, J.J. Taylor, Nick Wilson).
Wide receivers
Observation: While Tre Spivey had a relatively quiet camp after a stellar spring, Chris Hunter and Giovanni Richardson showed why there’s a distinct top three in a deep room. Hunter regularly caught the ball with authority and showed great coordination inside the end line. Richardson is a classic slot — quick, slick and tough — who’s ready to blossom. There’s tons of talent behind them. Sophomore Isaiah Mizell flashed brilliance but also battled drops. Freshman RJ Mosley and Caleb Smith look like future stars at the “X” and slot positions, respectively.
Prediction: Spivey again will lead the team in touchdown receptions, while Richardson will pace the squad in overall catches.
Tight ends
Observation: Out of all of Arizona’s transfers, well-traveled Cole Rusk was my pick to click coming out of spring ball. He was limited in training camp, however, so it’ll be interesting to see how much offensive coordinator Seth Doege is able to deploy him. Rusk runs the best routes and has the surest hands among UA tight ends. Tyler Powell is the biggest and strongest of the bunch and hopefully won’t have any setbacks with his knee. Not sure what, if anything, freshman Henry Gabalis will do this year, but he’s a natural athlete with massive upside.
Prediction: No Arizona tight end will catch more than 25 passes or score more than three touchdowns, but the coaches will be pleased with the group’s blocking.
Offensive linemen
Observation: Zach Henning was a sneaky-good portal pickup. He’s the type of player who just goes about his job without drawing attention — exactly what you want in a center. I feel good about the first group overall. Beyond that, it’s a mystery — a mix of transfers who haven’t played that much and up-and-comers who haven’t played at all. It was nice to see fifth-year veteran Grayson Stovall emerge as the No. 2 center. He’s been a loyal soldier.
Prediction: Massive, powerful right guard Alexander Doost will earn All-Big 12 recognition and will be the second Wildcat to come off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft after DE Tre Smith.
Defensive linemen
Observation: Speaking of Smith, he looked fantastic in camp — fit and strong. Big year coming. The most intriguing player here is freshman Kaisi Lafitaga, who originally signed as an offensive lineman before Joe Salave’a won the tug-of-war to bring him to the other side of the ball. It’s easy to see why Salave’a wanted him. Lafitaga has plus athleticism and carries 300 pounds well. He’s in line for major playing time, especially while Leroy Palu works his way back to full health, and could be this year’s version of Mays Pese, who became a key contributor as a true freshman in 2025.
Prediction: Smith will double Chase Kennedy’s team-leading four sacks from last season en route to being a third-round pick in the ’27 draft.
Linebackers
Observation: The depth here is excellent, which will enable Danny Gonzales to utilize three- and four-linebacker sets regularly. Can newcomer Cooper Blomstrom become a Riley Wilson-esque impact edge player? TBD. I’m certain that diminutive freshman Dash Fifita will be a thing in some form or fashion, either as a second-team linebacker or core special-teamer. He just has that playmaking instinct. The player with the biggest upside in the room is Myron Robinson, who seems to be ahead of pace in his knee rehab. He might have the best combination of size and speed on the team.
Prediction: Taye Brown will total more than 100 tackles, becoming the first Wildcat to eclipse that mark since Jacob Manu in 2023, but will bypass the draft for a fifth season at Arizona.
Cornerbacks
Observation: Similar to Fifita and the quarterbacks, Jay’Vion Cole is the clear standout in this group. He’s experienced, smart, can mirror receivers and has the hands to snag interceptions. Dwight Bootle II appears to be the starter on the other side after a camp battle with fellow transfer Tyrese Boss. Bootle was a pretty big-time prospect back in the day from the fertile recruiting grounds of Miami. I expect him, and others, to improve over the course of the season as Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes did last year.
Prediction: Cole will lead the Big 12 in interceptions and earn first-team all-league honors after being left off the preseason team.
Safeties
Observation: Quinn Olson could be a heck of a story — the latest Arizona DB to go from walk-on to starter. He has all the tools — size, speed, instincts. The lingering question is whether he’ll be a sure tackler. It’s hard to judge him on that from camp; the Wildcats didn’t do any live tackling that we saw. I expect transfer Lee Molette III to be a valuable piece who can fill in at multiple spots. Transfer Daylen Austin is a player to watch as the season progresses. Big-time talent who’s getting close to full clearance from a shoulder issue.
Prediction: Gavin Hunter, one of ESPN’s 51 breakout candidates for 2026, will indeed break out, ranking among Arizona’s leaders in tackles, tackles-for-loss and pass breakups.
Specialists
Observation: New punter Chase Ridley is the real deal. Whatever type of kick you need, the Australian import can do it — distance, hangtime, placement, rugby style. He’ll be a legit field-flipping weapon for the Wildcats. I’m not at all worried about Michael Salgado-Medina despite his league-high 12 missed field goals last year. He has looked much smoother and more confident throughout the offseason while having more time to work with a new snapper and holder.
Prediction: UA fans will have a more favorable view of special-teams coordinator Craig Naivar after the Wildcats show improvement across the board.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social