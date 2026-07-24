There are crucial differences between World Cup expansion, to 48 or 64 teams, and doubling the size of the CFP, none more significant than this: FIFA's change increased access for countries everywhere; CFP expansion is designed to benefit two conferences, the Big Ten and SEC, to a far greater degree than everyone else.

Sure, the ACC and Big 12 might receive one or two more spots in a 24-team playoff, but the Big Ten and SEC would swallow the vast majority of additional bids. (Most likely, they would account for at least 16 of the 24.) That's why the Big Ten began pushing for 24 in the first place.

World Cup expansion created greater access for every continent. The 2026 event featured teams like Curaçao, Cape Verde and Uzbekistan that would not have made the 32-team field. And guess who didn't qualify? Italy, the four-time champions.

Yes, there would be a few more teams from Europe and South America if the World Cup expands to 64. But Africa and Asia would have greater representation, as well -- the equivalent of a 24-team playoff having more teams from the Group of Six conferences.

As FIFA president Gianni Infantino said recently of expansion:

"I think it is important that when you want to organize a World Cup, you do it for the whole ⁠world – not just Europe and South America. If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving.”

Can you imagine Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti telling reporters: "We need more access for Conference USA and the Sun Belt to help grow the sport nationwide."