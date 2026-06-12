That said, political and legal scrutiny would assuredly follow. The workaround is a promotion-and-relegation system similar to European soccer that provides access to the super league for every major college football program.

In a 30-team league, for example, the bottom four (or six) finishers would be demoted to the sport's second tier, while the top four on that tier would be elevated into the super league.

Clearly, there are thousands of hurdles. But the roiling landscape and mounting frustration across the sport, especially at the highest level, have made a super league feel increasingly inevitable.

In a recent article, you said that the non-behemoth FBS conferences pooling their media rights would be "a momentous step that would reduce the massive financial and competitive advantages currently held by the sport’s twin behemoths." Please explain how/why? — Dave B

A: That comment appeared in an article about the Pac-12's decision to support the Protect College Sports Act alongside every conference not named the SEC or Big Ten, a collection of leagues the Hotline has come to refer to as the Group of Eight.

The PCSA includes a pathway for all 10 conferences and Notre Dame to pool their media rights in a fashion similar to the NFL, with basic laws of supply-and-demand at the core: Reduce the number of sellers and you increase demand, leading to more competition for the product and larger paychecks for all the schools.