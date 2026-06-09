(The NCAA has appealed the ruling to the Seventh District, in Amarillo, where all four judges are Texas Tech graduates.)

Any refusal by Big 12 schools to compete against Texas Tech would be an unprecedented step in major college football and carry an assortment of consequences, starting with the dollars involved.

Fox and ESPN pay approximately $500 million annually for the right to broadcast football and men's basketball games. If the Big 12 implemented a boycott, the networks assuredly would want their money back for the lost inventory.

How much?

Based on our back-of-the-envelope math, each Big 12 football game is worth an average of approximately $3.5 million. The Red Raiders have 11 matchups covered by the conference's media contract, the exception being their non-conference date at Oregon State, which is owned by the Pac-12.

At minimum, it seems, the Big 12 would be on the hook for about $40 million. (ESPN and Fox could have objections beyond the cash component, as well.)

The other issue, of course, is the mechanism by which Yormark could seek to punish Texas Tech — with the full support of the university presidents across the other 15 campuses.

"They would likely need to cite some provision of their governance documents, like adversely affecting the integrity and reputation of the conference," said a source well versed in sports law but not connected to the Big 12.

It's a step few expected the Big 12 to even consider prior to Monday morning. Most industry executives and legal analysts believed Sorsby's request for an injunction would be denied.