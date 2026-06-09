Starter: Noah Fifita

Backup: Sawyer Anderson

Comment: Fifita returns for Year 4 with the opportunity to secure his status as the greatest quarterback in school history and one of the best in the conference. (Critically, offensive coordinator Seth Doege is returning, as well.) But there isn’t much experience behind Fifita — in fact, there is zero experience behind Fifita — which is the reason for Arizona’s placement. If he misses more than a series or two, trouble could follow.

6. BYU

Starter: Bear Bachmeier

Backup: Treyson Bourguet

Comment: After a stellar freshman season, Bachmeier is well-positioned to emerge as an elite dual-threat quarterback as long as his playmaking from the pocket improves. (The combination of BYU’s veteran line and stellar tailback LJ Martin should alleviate the pressure on Bachmeier to carry the offense.) If Bourguet’s name is familiar, he’s the younger brother of former ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet.

7. Arizona State

Starter: Cutter Boley

Backup: Mikey Keene

Comment: We expect Boley, the Kentucky transfer, to make ample use of coach Kenny Dillingham’s deft touch with quarterbacks. That said, he’s somewhat unproven after tossing almost as many interceptions (12) as touchdowns (15) last year in the SEC. The defensive talent won’t be quite as stout in the Big 12. But if Boley struggles, few backups anywhere have Keene’s resume, which includes 1,170 attempts and 65 touchdowns across stints at UCF and Fresno State.

8. Colorado

Starter: Julian Lewis

Backup: Isaac Wilson

Comment: The other name to mention here is playcaller Brennan Marion, whose Go-Go offense was productive at UNLV and seemingly suits Lewis’ considerable skill set. But if they don’t mesh, the Buffaloes have a veteran option with Wilson, the former all-everything prospect from Utah.

9. Baylor

Starter: DJ Lagway

Backup: Nate Bennett

Comment: Baylor’s season and coach Dave Aranda’s job hinge on Lagway, the Florida transfer who didn’t come close to meeting lofty expectations in 2025. If the change of scenery and mind-meld with playcaller Jake Spavital manage to bring out Lagway's best and limit his worst, the Bears could be a factor in the Big 12 race.

10. TCU

Starter: Jaden Craig

Backup: Adam Schobel

Comment: Based on stats alone, Craig would be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the conference (52 career touchdown passes, just 12 interceptions). And TCU coach Sonny Dykes has long operated a QB-friendly system. But Craig's numbers were built on Ivy League competition — he spent three years at Harvard. That doesn't rule out the potential for Craig to thrive in the Big 12, but it certainly gives us pause.

11. Cincinnati

Starter: JC French IV

Backup: Liam O’Brien

Comment: French has a stronger resume than his profile would suggest. He spent three years at Georgia Southern and has thrown for 5,900 yards with a career completion percentage of 65. In other words, the positional regression from the Sorsby era should not be quite as severe as it might seem.

12. Kansas State

Starter: Avery Johnson

Backup: Blake Barnett

Comment: Is this finally the year Johnson unlocks his potential as a run-pass dynamo and leads the Wildcats onto the top tier of the conference? The half-full case leans into the arrival of coach Collin Klein, a former KSU quarterback who, in theory, will offer Johnson a fresh start — and potentially make this ranking look silly. The half-empty case of skepticism is based on three years of evidence that suggests Johnson simply doesn’t have another level to his game.

13. UCF

Starter: Alonza Barnett

Backup: Keyone Jenkins

Comment: If you're unfamiliar with Barnett, allow us: The dual-threat veteran led James Madison to the Sun Belt championship and a College Football Playoff bid. If he can't manage the jump in competition, UCF has a viable backup option in Jenkins, who started for three years at Florida International. Coach Scott Frost has two chances to find one dependable starter.

14. West Virginia

Starter: Michael Hawkins

Backup: Scotty Fox Jr.

Comment: Although Hawkins played sparingly across two seasons at Oklahoma, he faced first-rate competition (Texas in the Red River Rivalry, for example) and appears to be the frontrunner in Morgantown. Can coach Rich Rodriguez draw water from stone? Perhaps there's one more trick left in the QB top hat.

15. Iowa State

Starter: Jaylen Raynor

Backup: Zane Flores

Comment: Raynor developed plenty of experience at Arkansas State and threw for more than 8,000 yards, but we wouldn't be surprised if the situation remains unsettled early in the season. (Flores spent one year at Oklahoma State before transferring to Ames.) First-year coach Jimmy Rogers wasn't exactly flawless in his management of the position last season at Washington State.

16. Kansas

Starter: Cole Ballard

Backup: Isaiah Marshall

Comment: The post-Jalon Daniels era begins with a quarterback competition in its purest form. Ballard has slightly more experience, while Marshall probably has the edge in physical ability. All we know is that one of them better emerge as a reliable playmaker or coach; Lance Leipold's sixth season could be his last.