The basic criteria:

– Players become eligible 10 years after their final season if they receive first-team All-American recognition by an NCAA-recognized organization. Also, they must have played within the last 50 years.

– Coaches become eligible three years after retirement or immediately following retirement if they are at least 70 years old. Candidates must have coached for at least 10 years and 100 games and have a cumulative winning percentage of .595 (i.e., the Mike Leach rule).

There are plenty of worthy candidates on the 2027 ballot, including quarterbacks Robert Griffin III (Baylor) and Ryan Leaf (Washington State), tailbacks Marshawn Lynch (Cal) and Greg Lewis (Washington), receivers Percy Harvin (Florida) and Tayvon Austin (West Virginia), linebackers Manti Te'o (Notre Dame) and A.J. Hawk (Ohio State), guard David DeCastro (Stanford) and kicker Sebastian Janikowski (Florida State).

And we could easily name another dozen.

But if the Hotline had a ballot, these five players would be locks:

Alabama OL Barrett Jones: The list of impactful offensive linemen from the greatest dynasty of the modern era features Cyrus Kouandjio, Cam Robinson and Jonah Williams, but it begins with Jones. The two-time first-team All-American and a three-time all-SEC honoree played every position up front in the first half of Nick Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa.