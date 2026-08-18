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After months of offseason work, Arizona fans got their first glimpse of the refreshed Wildcats volleyball team last weekend ahead of the start of the season.

The annual Red-Blue Scrimmage at McKale Center at Alkeme Arena showcased familiar favorites and a few new faces.

But despite the mix of veterans and rookies, the team is already close, according to head coach Charita Stubbs.

“I think we're mature this year,” Stubbs told the Star last week. “Whether that translates to wins or not, I don't know the answer to that. But it's refreshing as a coach. You can give them a task, and they will take it, and they don't complain, they don't talk back, which is exciting. We have a group that will ask questions, which is exactly what you want. We don't hold any secrets, and we talked about that in our SWOT analysis and we just put everything out there so that we are prepared for what's going on. So I'd say the fact that we have a good number of players that have played and they have that experience behind them and then you're sprinkling a few that may not have played as much, it's a good core.”

Arizona fans will have another opportunity on Wednesday to check out the new team as they face GCU in an exhibition match at 5 p.m.

After Wednesday’s match, the Wildcats hit the road to take on New Mexico in their final exhibition match of the season on Saturday. The regular season kicks off with the Wildcat Classic at McKale Center on Aug. 28.

Big 12 play will begin in late September, but the Wildcats have been prepping for the conference grind since the start of the preseason.