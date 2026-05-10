The Pima College softball team won its third straight Region I/West District title Saturday and is headed back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

The Aztecs (47-8) will compete at the national event from May 19-24 in Spartanburg, S.C.

Top-seeded Pima beat No. 2 South Mountain CC 1-0 in Tucson in the championship game. Sahuarita High grad Izabel Rodriguez drove in Sunnyside grad Soleil Ponce with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for the game's only run.

Adriana Machado (18-3) went the distance to earn the win. The Canyon del Oro grad tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out three. She was named the Region I, Division II Tournament's MVP.

“I made a comment to my team before we went out and I said, ‘I will do my job if you guys do your job,’” Machado said in a press release. “My changeup and my curveball were really working for me today. I had the chills coming in, but I knew my team was going to be behind me throughout it all.”

Rodriguez and Ponce each had two hits.

South Mountain had forced a winner-take-all contest by topping Pima 9-1 earlier Saturday in six innings.

“After that first game, it wasn’t us, and everyone took that 30-minute break," said Pima's Lopez-Bedoy, a Sunnyside grad, in a press release. ‘Be by yourselves, let it all go and wash it out. Let’s show them how we’re supposed to play and how we do play around here at Pima.’”

The Aztecs opened the tournament with a 7-0 win over No. 4 seed Scottsdale CC on Thursday as Machado threw a nine-hit shutout.