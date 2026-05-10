For the second time in three seasons, Arizona won't begin its NCAA postseason journey within the confines of Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.

The sixth-seeded Wildcats were selected to the Durham Regional hosted by Duke. Arizona will open up regional play against the Marshall Thundering Herd, an at-large bid from the Sun Belt, on Friday morning.

The third-seeded Duke Blue Devils — the 12th overall seed — will host Howard to begin regional play. The winner of the four-team regional will advance to the Super Regionals.

The top 16 overall seeds for the NCAA Tournament are Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida State, Georgia, Texas Tech, Duke, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M and LSU. Former Arizona star outfielder Dakota Kennedy is in her senior season at Arkansas.

Arizona is one of seven Big 12 teams to qualify for the NCAA postseason. Big 12 Tournament champion Arizona State, Big 12 regular-season champion Texas Tech, Kansas, Baylor, UCF and Oklahoma State. The Wildcats are going to the NCAA postseason for the fourth time in five seasons under head coach Caitlin Lowe.

Arizona enters the postseason with an up-and-down road résumé. The Wildcats are 8-9 in true road games — 1-3 in neutral site games; they were 26-4 at home this season. The only road series the Wildcats won was against Iowa State in Ames last month. Arizona recently went one-and-done at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, falling to ASU, 2-1.