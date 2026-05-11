The bigger question is whether Arizona can hold up its end of the bargain. The Wildcats’ longest winning streak this season is three games (March 6-8 vs. Fresno State), and they’ve won only one Big 12 series (at TCU).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State (16-11) just took two of three at Arizona State and has won nine of its past 11. The Cowboys are 20-5 at home, while the Wildcats are 4-11 on the road.

But as far as the Cats are concerned, all those factoids are just clutter. All they can control is their performance when the first pitch is thrown in Stillwater.

“The best thing we can do is go win (Thursday),” senior third baseman Maddox Mihalakis said. “We know we're going to have to play good ball all weekend.

“Setting the tone early on Thursday is the goal. I think that's something that we're fully capable of, and I'd love to see us do it.”

Mihalakis’ moment

It’s been a difficult season for Mihalakis. A starter on last year’s College World Series team, Mihalakis started 4 for 50 and hasn’t fully recovered.

He came through in the 12th inning Saturday night, tripling into the right-field corner to drive in the tying run with one out. But Arizona couldn’t get pinch-runner Jackson Forbes home, one of several such failures with a runner on third base and less than two outs. Houston scored two runs in the 13th inning to win 7-5.

Mihalakis got another opportunity Sunday, and he delivered again. Mihalakis drove in the tying run in the seventh inning with a double into the left-field corner. This time Arizona prevailed as Joe Forbes provided the go-ahead run in the eighth.