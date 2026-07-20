“The industry works a lot like the stock market,” Kavlie said. “It's driven by comparable sales.”

Kavlie doesn’t believe the demand for sports memorabilia will slow down any time soon.

“Could the market soften? Sure,” he said. “But once values become established, it takes something significant to bring them down, and right now we're seeing the opposite.”

Different players, different rules

For many players, there is no perfect way to handle autograph requests. Instead, there are personal rules shaped by comfort and circumstance.

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald said his approach is entirely dependent on where he is at the moment.

“The people who ask at the team hotel aren’t going to get my autograph,” Sewald said. “That’s my time.

“Also people that hound me when I’m trying to get coffee or just going to get lunch with my family, they are not going to get one from me either.”

NHL star Connor Bedard was harassed on the street by an autograph hound. Bedard has been a willing signer of autographs in the past, and that’s a point that Sewald emphasized: right place, right time.

When Sewald is at the ballpark, he said his mindset changes.

“We spend a lot of time at the field, so if you want an autograph, get one there,” he said. “The time on the field is part of the fan interaction.”