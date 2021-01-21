Greg Hansen: Bobby Hurley, Sun Devils steamed after final sequence of Wildcats' dramatic win

Sometime this weekend, or early next week, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott will probably announce that Hurley has been fined for going public with criticism of the referees. This one might be a big one, maybe reaching the $25,000 fine Arizona’s Miller was assessed in the infamous "He touched the ball!" game at the 2013 Pac-12 championship finals.

It’s not that Hurley can’t afford it. His base salary this season is $2.3 million. But the time and anguish he spent criticizing the officials Thursday night is almost without precedent in the Pac-12.

A year ago, Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak, WSU’s Kyle Smith and UCLA’s Mick Cronin were reprimanded for comments not flattering to the referees, but no money changed hands. As far as I can determine, the last Pac-12 coach in any sport to be fined was former ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who paid a $5,000 fee for saying "that’s as unfair a football game as I’ve ever been part of," after the Sun Devils lost to Stanford in October 2018.

Give Hurley credit: he isn’t one to walk away quietly, and he never has been, dating to his Duke point guard days a quarter-century ago.