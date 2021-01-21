Greg Hansen: Bobby Hurley, Sun Devils steamed after final sequence of Wildcats' dramatic win

Clock management 101: In a tie game, 32 seconds remaining, do not give the other team a chance to win the game. Kill the clock. Make it a one possession game. If it doesn’t work, go to overtime.
Remy Martin knew that better than anyone in Desert Financial Arena Thursday night. Well, better than everyone except his coach, Bobby Hurley, and Arizona’s coach, Sean Miller. Hurley wanted no one but Martin to touch the ball. Miller wanted anyone but Martin in control of a final possession.
Game tied, 82-82.
Both coaches knew the game would surely — almost surely — come down to Martin driving to the basket with four or five seconds remaining. Is there a better man in college basketball, 2021, to successfully engineer that play?
None that I can think of.
Martin, the Pac-12’s most feared offensive player, had logged 3,121 minutes in 1,446 college games when he began killing the clock, waiting to make his move. He knew what to do. He knew how to do it. If Martin could’ve asked for one gift for Christmas, or for anything, it would’ve been to have the ball in his hands against the hated Wildcats, game tied, clock ticking toward 0:00.
But Martin was so eager to stick a dagger in the Wildcats just like he had a year ago, scoring 24 points in a 66-65 win — and just like he had a year earlier, scoring 31 points in an overtime win in Tempe — that he couldn’t wait.
With 10 seconds to go, he began his move to the basket. It was too soon.
"I wanted him to wait a touch more," Hurley said after the game.
Sean Miller on Azuolas Tubelis' game-winner, Arizona's 'unsung hero' and the challenges in beating ASU
With eight seconds to go, Martin reached the basket. The only man in his way was Arizona freshman power forward Azoulas Tubelis. Neither man flinched.
As their bodies brushed into one another, Martin’s shot missed badly. Arizona had possession with enough time on the clock to get a shot.
Hurley was waiting for a whistle that never came.
"Clearly (Remy) was fouled by a player in the restricted area," said Hurley. "The guy should’ve been called for a foul and (Remy) put at the foul line.
"(The officials) swallowed their whistles."
In the chaos, with Martin on the ground and Arizona players sprinting toward their basket, an airball by UA guard James Akinjo dropped harmlessly into the hands of Tubelis, alone under the Arizona basket. He scored without opposition.
The Wildcats won 84-82.
"I thought we deserved to win the game," said Hurley. "I thought we played a winning game."
Hurley said he spent time consoling Martin in the ASU locker room before meeting with reporters. "He was crushed," the coach said. "The kid was fouled and it was not whistled."
Sometime this weekend, or early next week, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott will probably announce that Hurley has been fined for going public with criticism of the referees. This one might be a big one, maybe reaching the $25,000 fine Arizona’s Miller was assessed in the infamous "He touched the ball!" game at the 2013 Pac-12 championship finals.
It’s not that Hurley can’t afford it. His base salary this season is $2.3 million. But the time and anguish he spent criticizing the officials Thursday night is almost without precedent in the Pac-12.
A year ago, Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak, WSU’s Kyle Smith and UCLA’s Mick Cronin were reprimanded for comments not flattering to the referees, but no money changed hands. As far as I can determine, the last Pac-12 coach in any sport to be fined was former ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who paid a $5,000 fee for saying "that’s as unfair a football game as I’ve ever been part of," after the Sun Devils lost to Stanford in October 2018.
Give Hurley credit: he isn’t one to walk away quietly, and he never has been, dating to his Duke point guard days a quarter-century ago.
But his frustration on Thursday won’t do anything to put the Sun Devils back on track toward a long-awaited breakout season. ASU is now 4-7 overall and a distant 1-4 in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils almost need to win out, or close, something like 13-2 over the final 15 league games, just to get onto the NCAA Tournament bubble.
What made Thursday’s loss so bitter for ASU was that Martin took control in the second half, scoring 13 points in a five-minute stretch to give ASU a 78-72 lead. And then it all went pffft.
Martin was called for a charge. He missed a short jumper. He did not score in the final 4:02, when the Sun Devils needed just one bucket to beat Arizona for the third straight time in Tempe.
Opportunity missed.
As it turns out, the best player on the court Thursday was Akinjo, the UA point guard who scored a Martin-like 24 points. Akinjo was aggressive, forcing the action the way Martin often does.
"I step up my level when I play against these guards," he said, a reference to the Sun Devils’ skilled backcourt of Martin, Josh Christopher and Alonzo Verge.
With the temperature turned up in the Hurley vs. Arizona series — if that’s possible — the two rivals will play again Monday night at McKale Center. The Wildcats weren’t about to apologize for Martin’s rushed final possession.
"We’ve lost a couple of games here exactly as we won tonight," said Miller. "It has a way of even-ing out. We’re going to enjoy our ride home to Tucson."
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
