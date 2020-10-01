Greg Hansen: Remembering the Wichita State plane crash, 50 years later

This was my first assignment at the Student Life newspaper.

“No way,” I said.

“If you want to work at this newspaper, you’ll go to the Baugh Motel right now,” Pedersen said. “If you don’t, you can’t work here. This is what is expected of a reporter. It’s not all about football games.”

The memories of that afternoon and night are seared into my memory. I drove slowly to the Baugh Motel, the high-end motel on Main Street in small-town Logan, Utah. As a kid, I would pay 50 cents to swim in the motel swimming pool a few times each summer. In my mind, the Baugh Motel was a happy place. But when I parked next to the swimming pool that afternoon, I was overwhelmed by grief and anxiety.

I sat in my car, stalling. I saw a dozen or so Wichita State football players standing outside of their rooms. I couldn’t imagine introducing myself and asking how they felt.

Maybe the newspaper business wasn’t for me.

Over the day, it was determined that 31 people died in the crash near the Loveland Ski Area about 55 miles west of Denver. Head coach Ben Wilson, athletic director Bert Katzenmeyer and 13 Wheatshockers football players were killed. It was, to that time, the worst disaster in American sports history.