High school football notebook: Salpointe gears up for 5A state semifinal; CDO shows potential

A converted quarterback, the 6-foot-4 senior still serves as Bourguet’s backup, which might be why there is such a strong connection between the two.

“Me and Treyson have worked on it a lot,” Dreis said. “We’ve worked on it every practice, every game, and he just trusts me to throw it up. I’ll get it.”

Next man up

Anthony Wilhite topped the 1,000-rushing yard mark earlier this season, becoming just the third Salpointe running back to do so in the past nine years.

Of course, now-Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson topped the mark three straight years from 2017-19, and Robinson replaced Mario Padilla, who as a sophomore, ran for 1,427 yards in helping the Lancers reach the state title game in 2015.

When Salpointe won the state title in 2013, it had a stable of backs, including future Arizona Wildcat Cam Denson, Jay Williams and Zach Dorame. So can Wilhite, now up to 1,305 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns, be enough?

His teammates seem to think so.