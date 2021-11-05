High school football scores and schedule

Thursday's score
Mesa Dobson 25, Tucson High 14
Friday's scores
Sabino 29, Show Low 20 (3A state tournament, first round)
Thatcher 35, Pusch Ridge Christian 27 (3A state tournament, first round)
Catalina Foothills 49, Empire 14
Cienega 42, Marana 14
Desert View 20, Sierra Vista Buena 13
Douglas 33, Rio Rico 0
Flowing Wells 55, Cholla 6
Ironwood Ridge 71, Nogales 0
Mica Mountain 45, Amphitheater 13
Salpointe Catholic 38, Mountain View 14
Sunnyside def. Rincon/University, forfeit
Walden Grove 38, Sahuaro 21
Next Thursday's 7 p.m. game
Tucson High at Tempe Corona Del Sol
Next Friday's 7 p.m. games
Sabino vs. TBD (3A state tournament, quarterfinals)
Amphi at Rio Rico
Canyon del Oro at Sahuaro
Desert View at Cholla
Douglas at Catalina Foothills
Ironwood Ridge at Marana
Mica Mountain at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain
Mountain View at Sierra Vista Buena
Pueblo at Walden Grove
Rincon/University at Cienega
Salpointe Catholic at Flowing Wells
Sunnyside at Nogales