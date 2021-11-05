 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scores and schedule
editor's pick

High school football scores and schedule

  • Updated
High school football logo NEW

Thursday's score

Mesa Dobson 25, Tucson High 14

Friday's scores

Sabino 29, Show Low 20 (3A state tournament, first round)

Thatcher 35, Pusch Ridge Christian 27 (3A state tournament, first round)

Catalina Foothills 49, Empire 14

Cienega 42, Marana 14

Desert View 20, Sierra Vista Buena 13

Douglas 33, Rio Rico 0

Flowing Wells 55, Cholla 6

Ironwood Ridge 71, Nogales 0

Mica Mountain 45, Amphitheater 13

Salpointe Catholic 38, Mountain View 14

Sunnyside def. Rincon/University, forfeit

Walden Grove 38, Sahuaro 21

Next Thursday's 7 p.m. game

Tucson High at Tempe Corona Del Sol

Next Friday's 7 p.m. games

Sabino vs. TBD (3A state tournament, quarterfinals)

Amphi at Rio Rico

Canyon del Oro at Sahuaro

Desert View at Cholla

Douglas at Catalina Foothills

Ironwood Ridge at Marana

Mica Mountain at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain

Mountain View at Sierra Vista Buena

Pueblo at Walden Grove

Rincon/University at Cienega

Salpointe Catholic at Flowing Wells

Sunnyside at Nogales

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News