Scott McKee steps away from coaching duties at Sahuaro High School
editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Scott McKee steps away from coaching duties at Sahuaro High School

Sabino vs Sahuaro

Scott Mckee applauds his offense after a Sahuaro score against Sabino in a 2019 game.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2019

The Scott McKee era at Sahuaro High School has come to an end. 

After 13 years at the helm, the former Arizona Wildcat will no longer serve as the Cougars head coach, but will remain a staff member at the school and "help players during transition." 

In a statement posted on Twitter, McKee said the decision to part ways was mutual after a meeting with Sahuaro principal Roberto Estrella.  

"It was a matter of the relationship between the two parties, and a change was needed from both sides. I received a positive evaluation and the administration and I concluded on good terms," McKee said. 

McKee, who formerly coached at Pueblo High School, ends his Sahuaro career with a 71-62 record; he coached the Cougars to a 10-3 season in 2018. During the pandemic-affected seasons in 2020 and ’21, Sahuaro went a combined 1-12. 

"My time at Sahuaro High School were some of the greatest years of my professional and personal life," McKee said. "I was fortunate enough to have my family in the stands every Friday night, cheering on the Cougars." 

McKee added: "I still feel like Sahuaro is a magical place. The players that I coached were outstanding, loyal, hard-nosed and unselfish. I'm extremely excited to watch all of the returning players next year 'restore the roar' out on the gridiron and in the classroom." 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

