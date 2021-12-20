Scott McKee steps away from coaching duties at Sahuaro High School

The Scott McKee era at Sahuaro High School has come to an end.

After 13 years at the helm, the former Arizona Wildcat will no longer serve as the Cougars head coach, but will remain a staff member at the school and "help players during transition."

In a statement posted on Twitter, McKee said the decision to part ways was mutual after a meeting with Sahuaro principal Roberto Estrella.

"It was a matter of the relationship between the two parties, and a change was needed from both sides. I received a positive evaluation and the administration and I concluded on good terms," McKee said.

Thanks for all the love !!! pic.twitter.com/ntEMgHhJl9 — Scott McKee (@SMckeeCougars41) December 20, 2021

McKee, who formerly coached at Pueblo High School, ends his Sahuaro career with a 71-62 record; he coached the Cougars to a 10-3 season in 2018. During the pandemic-affected seasons in 2020 and ’21, Sahuaro went a combined 1-12.