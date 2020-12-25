Ball State can make program history by beating San Jose State in Arizona Bowl

Neu, the youngest of eight in his household, grew up less than two hours from Ball State’s campus. As a Ball State player, he helped guide the Cardinals to a MAC Championship 1993 his senior year while being named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Neu’s final game in a Cardinals uniform was a 42-33 loss to Utah State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Ball State never having won a bowl game is something, “our guys are certainly aware of,” he said.

After graduating and then briefly playing quarterback in the Canadian Football League, Neu worked his way through various coaching jobs for nearly the last 20 years, including a two-year stint (2014-15) as the New Orleans Saints’ quarterbacks coach. He was content working with Drew Brees, one of this generation’s best quarterbacks.

Then home called.

“When I got a phone call from the athletic director at that time at Ball State, it tugged at my heart,” he said. “I love this place.”

Neu returned to Ball State in 2016, inheriting a team that went 3-9 — the most losses in program history — the year before his arrival.