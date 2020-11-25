Tucson's first dock diving pool sets tails, tongues wagging

“Instead of just being a boarding facility where we just take care of them and feed them, we do everything else, too,” Rife said. “We try to really make it more about the brains of the dogs than just the basics of keeping them alive.”

Rife and her husband Alan Woloscuk purchased Kennel Comfort from a friend in August 2019, and at the time the business was primarily focused on boarding. Rife’s goal has always been to make the center more about training, and surprisingly enough, the pandemic helped her dreams come to fruition faster than they would have without it.

As people began traveling less and less — or not at all — boarding at Kennel Comfort slowed down.

“It was really hard for a while,” Rife said. “I worked 109 days by myself here training dogs. But I’m so appreciative of the training and being able to fall back on that.”

Despite fluctuating case numbers across the U.S., business and recreational travel has resumed and the boarding side of Rife’s business has returned, with the center’s board-and-train program also bolstered.

But the break gave Rife time to really think about her goals and how to integrate them into her business.