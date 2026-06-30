The news has attracted mixed reactions from a fan base grounded in traditionalism.

“From Day 1, the focus of the Future Competition Committee has been to build the best version of the PGA Tour, and to do so in a way that reflects the voice of our players and the expectations of our fans,” Rolapp said. “This model positions the PGA Tour for the future and our focus now shifts to finalizing the details and preparing for implementation in 2028.”

The PGA Tour plans to implement a season-long point system in each series. The system will be used to determine who will be promoted, relegated and retained at the end of each season. Players who finish in the top 20 in points of the challenger series will be eligible for promotion to the championship series. The change is meant to appeal to fans and media, providing more real-time and transparent player performance tracking.

“This work was bigger than any one player or person — it was about designing the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour for the future generations of fans and players,” Tiger Woods, chairman of the Future Competition Committee, said in a press release. “From the beginning, the committee’s focus was on delivering a better experience for our fans, while creating a model that best sets up the Tour, its players and its partners for long-term success and stability.”

A new postseason format was also included in the new plans. The tour will include match play for the first time, something Rolapp says fans have yearned for.