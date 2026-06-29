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The Big 12 had a remarkable men's basketball season, with a conference-record 13 players selected in last week's NBA Draft, as well as Arizona, Iowa State, Houston, BYU and Kansas being regularly ranked in the Top 25 polls.

But overall, the Big 12 wasn't a national power in NCAA sports. In the final standings of the annual Learfield Directors' Cup — the sport-by-sport measurement of each school's success, the Big 12 had just one school in the Top 25. Texas, Stanford and UCLA finished 1-2-3, which exhibits how meaningful the success of non-revenue sports is.

Each school is eligible to earn points in 19 men's and women's sports. All must be counted in baseball, men's and women's basketball, women's volleyball and women's soccer. The other 14 sports per school are determined by their highest national finishes. A Top 10 finish in rowing or cross country earns as many points as a Top 10 finish in football.

Here's how the Big 12 turned out:

25. BYU, 730 points

28. Oklahoma State, 713.50

33. TCU, 675

35. Texas Tech, 669

36. Arizona, 668

38. ASU, 655

43. Iowa State, 600.75

49. Kansas, 543.50

50. Baylor, 530.50

50. West Virginia, 530.50

53. Colorado, 507

60. UCF, 446

63. Utah, 435.25

70. Kansas State, 347