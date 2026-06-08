Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club

Length: 36 holes, two 18-hole courses (Mountain and Canyon), 13,734 yards

Par: 72

The rundown: The two championship courses at Ventana Canyon were designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1984. Over 40 years after it first opened, it remains one of the top courses in Tucson.

Ventana Canyon is built on 600 acres of land in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Northeast Tucson.

The signature hole on the Mountain course is the third hole, a 107-yard Par 3, one of the most stunningly beautiful views from a tee box in Southern Arizona. Seriously, it's breathtaking, and the green of the third hole is nestled into a mountain structure, and it's the shortest hole on the course.

Easy-peasy, right?