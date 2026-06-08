Regardless of location in Arizona, the state is a golf haven.
In Southern Arizona, there's a plethora of golf courses worth playing. Yes, even in peak summer — hey, cheaper rates!
We've created a guide with 10 courses Southern Arizona golfers should play as soon as possible.
Here's the catch: no country clubs or courses that require memberships to play, which excludes sumptuous tracks like Tucson Country Club — the home course of the Arizona Wildcats — along with La Paloma Country Club, Skyline Country Club, The Gallery Golf Club and Stone Canyon Golf Club.
Oh, and no putt-putt golf, although we don't discourage anyone from working on their short game at Golf N' Stuff, a longstanding Tucson staple.
Over the last week or so, we've featured 10 courses that should be on your golf to-do list in Southern Arizona.
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We have reached the finish line after featuring Quarry Pines, The Golf Club at Dove Mountain, Casino Del Sol's Sewailo Golf Club, The Club at Starr Pass, Randolph Golf Complex, Arizona National Golf Club, El Conquistador, Omni Tucson National and Tubac Golf Resort. Last up in the tee box: Ventana Canyon
Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club
Location: 6200 N. Club House Lane
Length: 36 holes, two 18-hole courses (Mountain and Canyon), 13,734 yards
Par: 72
Notable hole: Mountain No. 3, Par 3 (107 yards)
The rundown: The two championship courses at Ventana Canyon were designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1984. Over 40 years after it first opened, it remains one of the top courses in Tucson.
Ventana Canyon is built on 600 acres of land in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Northeast Tucson.
The signature hole on the Mountain course is the third hole, a 107-yard Par 3, one of the most stunningly beautiful views from a tee box in Southern Arizona. Seriously, it's breathtaking, and the green of the third hole is nestled into a mountain structure, and it's the shortest hole on the course.
Easy-peasy, right?
Well, if you don't land on the green, here are your options: if it's 20 yards short of the green, the ball is in a canyon. If it's just to the left of the green, it's in a bunker. If the shot is hit long, around 118 yards, it's in the desert, or it's in a canyon. Just a nice and easy swing with whatever your 110-yard club is, if you're playing from the tips. Choose your wedge wisely.
There isn't much room for error on Mountain's third hole at Ventana Canyon; however, the views of the mountains and the saguaro cactus forest are worthy of a few photos from the tee box.
Ventana Canyon is notorious for pristine and lush fairways, well-kept tee boxes and fast and difficult-to-read greens. Between the combination of mountainous and desert settings, breathtaking scenery and challenges across 36 holes, Ventana Canyon won't disappoint.
Plus, the affiliation with Loews Ventana Canyon Resort could turn a day on the links into a luxurious staycation.
While Ventana Canyon doesn't have the connection to the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions or LPGA Tour, it has hosted several smaller collegiate tournaments and the charity golf tournament of Lute Olson, the late Arizona Wildcats basketball coaching legend.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports