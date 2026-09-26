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The U.S. men's national team is playing four games during the newly expanded fall international window — and head coach Mauricio Pochettino isn't happy about it.

At a press conference on Friday, Sept. 25, Pochettino said the increase in travel and matches posed a "big risk" to his players, who are either beginning their seasons in Europe or near the end of their MLS campaigns.

The USMNT kicked off the four-match window on Saturday with a game against Peru in Orlando. That will be followed by games against Chile in St. Louis, Mexico in Arizona and Canada in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Pochettino will have the chance to give minutes to his entire 28-player squad, which includes 13 uncapped players. USMNT star Christian Pulisic was omitted from Mauricio Pochettino's 28-man roster for the team’s four matches in September and October, including the game against Peru on Saturday.

Even with the opportunity to give most of his squad playing time, Pochettino still isn't happy with the overall setup of the window.

"I don't agree with playing four consecutive matches — I really don't. I see it as too much," he said in Spanish.

"I think it poses a big risk because, starting tomorrow, there’s hardly any time for rest, and there’s a lot of travel involved. We didn't have a say in the scheduling — we accepted it — but we certainly understand the risks. Many players are coming off preseasons or the start of the season in Europe, while others are dealing with the conclusion of the MLS season here in the States. So, particularly for the U.S., this isn't the ideal way to tackle four matches in such a short span."