Few, Lloyd share stories

Before working TNT’s broadcast of the Las Vegas Hall of Fame event Monday for TNT, veteran college basketball reporter/analyst Andy Katz sat down with Tommy Lloyd and Mark Few for a little chat at Mandalay Bay.

Of course, it was not a difficult task. Lloyd and Few have long been good friends, having worked together at Gonzaga for two decades and keeping close ties even after Lloyd took over the Wildcats before the 2021-22 season.

Also, both coaches are affable, quality-of-life guys who love talking about families and off-court experiences maybe more than basketball itself.

“What I always try to do when I’m asked to do these things is I want the people in the audience to feel like they’re just listening to us talk,” Katz said during the UA-Stanford women’s basketball game. “Those two guys are some of the easiest people to deal with when they’re talking about themselves and their relationships, peers and friends. It’s just so easy to talk about their origin story . how their relationship blossomed and how they share some of the same values.”

The event with the coaches was titled “Off the Record” and held Sunday night in the upscale Vinyl Room at Mandalay Bay, containing many of the stories that have been told about Lloyd and Few before.

Some of it revolved around how Lloyd basically barged his way onto the Gonzaga staff after Few took over from Dan Monson in 1999 — in part because, Monson has said, he had promised Lloyd a graduate job of some sort and talked Few into honoring the deal.