USC excited to help shape Pac-12’s future under new commissioner

“I think right now, and Larry would agree with this, everything’s on the table,” he told the Peristyle Podcast.

The comment rippled through the conference — and across the country. Were USC to take serious assessment of its options, the Pac-12’s foundation could liquefy.

But more than a year later, Bohn’s public posture has changed.

Given the tumult unfolding across college sports, it’s reasonable for Bohn to respond to questions about USC’s commitment with the framing he offered the Hotline: “I don’t think anyone is in position to make declarative statements about the future.”

But the tone of his comments is notably more positive following the change in leadership and a meeting between Kliavkoff and the athletic directors in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

“He has great energy and connects well with people,’’ Bohn said. “He’s present with you when you’re talking and communicating. He was genuinely interested in what the athletic directors had to say. It was a wonderful jump start.”

He added: “It was very organic and inspiring. Everybody understands that we’re all in this together. It’s an incredibly challenging time.”