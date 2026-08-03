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Mauricio Pochettino has unfinished business with the U.S. men's national team.

Pochettino has signed a new, four-year contract with U.S. Soccer, the federation announced Monday. This will be his first full World Cup cycle with the USMNT, having taken over the team less than two years before this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"It’s a great opportunity because the potential is there," Pochettino said during a small roundtable with reporters before his new deal was announced.

"We were so close. That gap with the best teams in the world is not so big," Pochettino said. "To reduce that gap, I think it’s possible. I think it’s possible because we have the talent, we have the organization."

U.S. Soccer hired Pochettino, a successful European club manager, in September 2024 in hopes of making a big splash at only its second men's World Cup on home soil. The move paid off in the early rounds, with the U.S. public jumping on the bandwagon for an engaging and entertaining team.

The USMNT won its group for the first time since 2010, then beat Bosnia and Herzegovina for its second-ever knockout win. Its 10 goals was the most at the World Cup for a USMNT.

"The magic thing that happened to the World Cup and the connection with the people, with the organization, was a key point to make that decision," Pochettino said.

But the Americans imploded in the round of 16 against Belgium, the 4-1 loss to the Red Devils its worst at the World Cup in 20 years.

With a full World Cup cycle in front of him, Pochettino hopes to build a team that can handle that level of pressure.