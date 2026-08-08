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Brittney Griner blocked a potential tying 3-point shot by Kelsey Plum at the buzzer as the Connecticut Sun dealt visiting Phoenix a huge blow to any playoff hopes with a 75-72 win on Saturday night.

Plum, playing just her third game for Phoenix, had a game-high 25 points. Kennedy Burke led the Sun with 15 points off the bench. Aaliyah Edwards had 14.

The loss pushed Phoenix to 12-21 and 7½ games behind Washington and Dallas for the last playoff spot with 11 games left in the regular season.

The Sun took a 72-68 lead with 1:49 left in the game on a three by Burke. Kahleah Copper pulled Phoenix to within 72-70 on a drive to the basket with 63 seconds to go.

After a turnover by the Sun, Phoenix had an inbounds play with 41 seconds left, and Griner was called for a foul trying to pull through a screen before the ball was inbounded. Plum missed the single free throw awarded, then DeWanna Bonner missed a 31-foot three that would have given the Mercury the lead.

Leila Lacan was fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 73-70 Connecticut with 32.2 seconds left. Plum then drove to the basket and scored to make it a one-point game.

The Mercury fouled Lacan again, and she made both free throws with 12.9 seconds left. Phoenix didn't call a timeout. Plum advanced the ball up the court and searched for room beyond the arc, but her attempt was tipped away by Griner, and Connecticut claimed the win.

The Sun (8-23) trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but took advantage of a Phoenix team that went cold in the second half.