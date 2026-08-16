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Diana Taurasi's hopes of joining the Mercury ownership in the next year or two wouldn't be the first time an athlete has joined a team's ownership group.

In fact, many former athletes are still vying for championships in a different role than before. Many leagues, including the WNBA, have former and current athletes as part of ownership groups.

Here are some of the athletes in ownership groups.

Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets

Jordan became the first former player to be a majority owner in the NBA when he bought the then Charlotte Bobcats in his home state of North Carolina in 2010.

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

Bird, Taurasi's former UConn teammate and longtime best friend, joined the Storm's ownership group, Force 10 Hoops, ahead of the 2024 season. Bird retired in 2022 following 19 seasons with the Storm and is the WNBA's all-time leader in games played and assists.

Tom Brady, Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Raiders, Birmingham City

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady acquired a minority stake in the Aces in 2023 and, in 2024, was approved for a minority stake in the Raiders. Both teams share a majority owner in Mark Davis.

Brady is also a minority owner of Birmingham City, a club in English soccer's second-tier Championship.

Alex Rodriguez, Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx