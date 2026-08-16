Diana Taurasi's hopes of joining the Mercury ownership in the next year or two wouldn't be the first time an athlete has joined a team's ownership group.
In fact, many former athletes are still vying for championships in a different role than before. Many leagues, including the WNBA, have former and current athletes as part of ownership groups.
Here are some of the athletes in ownership groups.
Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets
Jordan became the first former player to be a majority owner in the NBA when he bought the then Charlotte Bobcats in his home state of North Carolina in 2010.
Sue Bird, Seattle Storm
Bird, Taurasi's former UConn teammate and longtime best friend, joined the Storm's ownership group, Force 10 Hoops, ahead of the 2024 season. Bird retired in 2022 following 19 seasons with the Storm and is the WNBA's all-time leader in games played and assists.
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Tom Brady, Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Raiders, Birmingham City
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady acquired a minority stake in the Aces in 2023 and, in 2024, was approved for a minority stake in the Raiders. Both teams share a majority owner in Mark Davis.
Brady is also a minority owner of Birmingham City, a club in English soccer's second-tier Championship.
Alex Rodriguez, Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx
The former MLB player, who starred with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, became a co-owner of the Timberwolves and Lynx in 2025.
David Beckham, Inter Miami
Beckham exercised an option from his five-year contract with the LA Galaxy to buy an MLS expansion team for $25 million after he retired and chose Miami in 2014. He's been part of the ownership group since.
Renee Montgomery, Atlanta Dream
Montgomery, who played from 2009-19, became the first former WNBA player to hold a team ownership stake and an executive role after purchasing the Dream in 2021.
She was part of the three-member ownership group with Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair.
Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Dodgers
In 2012, Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson was part of a group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has since been part of three World Series titles.
Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz, Chicago Sky
The Miami Heat great purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz in 2021, and then became a minority owner of the Chicago Sky in 2023.
Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
The former NHL star played parts of 17 seasons between 1984 and 2006 for the Penguins, who drafted him No. 1 overall. He took ownership of the team in 1999 and for several seasons was a player on the team he owned.