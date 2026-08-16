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Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said at practice on Friday that Diana Taurasi has come to a handful of games since retiring, and it's likely because of her dedication.

"One of the things about DT is when she does something, she's all in. Sometimes it might be easier for her to step away. I'm sure she picks and chooses what games she watches in the W," Tibbetts said.

But it seems Taurasi, the face of the Mercury during her 20 seasons in the WNBA, wants to go all in.

Taurasi told ESPN on Friday that she hopes to join Mercury ownership in the next year or two.

"Ownership is always something that's always been on my mind," Taurasi said. "So, thankfully, I'm in a great place where it hopefully can evolve into something. But, I don't want to just do it and not be around. When I do it, I want to be around because I want to have an influence on where this franchise goes. And obviously being in Phoenix would be the goal."

Taurasi established a winning culture for the Mercury, leading the team to all three of its championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014. The guard earned Finals MVPs in both 2009 and 2014 and was named WNBA MVP in 2009.

Her life has been relatively quiet since retiring in 2025 after spending her entire career with the Mercury. She told The Republic back in April that her days involve a lot of school “drop-offs” with her two kids and quality time with her wife and former teammate Penny Taylor.