Social media was filled with speculation that White and Clark did not like each other or could not work together. It didn’t help that the Fever suffered their worst loss of the season in a 100-84 defeat.

However, the disagreement didn’t amount to much. Both White and Clark quickly dismissed it, with Clark telling reporters it was “two people being competitive.”

“I think a lot of those things happen all the time, and I know there's a camera on me, and that's how it's going to be,” Clark said on June 1. “But there are a lot of people out there in the media or on TV who think they know a lot of things, and they're just blatantly wrong about a lot of things.”

Clark and White shut down rumors again on June 13, when a reporter started a question with, “I wanted to address the elephant in the room,” about unconfirmed reports that the two had another interaction on the sideline following Clark’s technical foul at the end of the game against the Connecticut Sun.

But the two denied the alleged interaction, with Clark nodding her head when White spoke.

“I don’t think you’re talking about journalism,” White told reporters. “If we’re going to create news from fans on social media, or bots on social media, or whatever it may be, then that’s a problem, right? I think legitimate news sources need to report legitimate news.”

The outside noise hasn’t stopped the Fever from winning games, as Indiana will face the Mercury with a 9-7 record.

Clark posted 26 points and seven assists in her last outing on Saturday, but the Fever’s mistakes cost them in a 113-96 loss to the Atlanta Dream.