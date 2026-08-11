By this stage of Mannion’s career, he knew how to handle these situations.

“This is my fifth year in Italy so I knew the language,” Mannion said. “There were three guys and they started saying what they had to say and I just slapped one of them. I didn't want to hurt him. But he was a good-sized guy, so I just slapped the biggest one out of the three.”

The move helped Mannion eventually reason with the trio.

“Those are things that rarely happen,” Mannion said. “I said, ‘Look when I'm on the court, you guys can say whatever you want. You paid a ticket, you want to yell at me, you yell at me. But the minute I come out here, you don't have the right to do that outside the arena.’”

Mannion played 13 seasons in Italy. His best season came in the 1992-93 season when he played for Shampoo Clear Cantu in Italy’s LBA Serie A. That year, Mannion averaged 23.6 points per game and shot 38.1% from the 3-point arc.

“People thought it was easy to go overseas,” Mannion said. “I think it was an eye opener for everybody that went over how good the players were in Europe.”

Mannion’s son, former Arizona Wildcat Nico Mannion, followed in his father’s footsteps, playing abroad after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

Tom Kuyper

Not only are there cultural differences and financial hurdles to manage, many American players have historically faced immense pressure from the clubs for which they play. Just ask former Sun Devils swingman Tom Kuyper.