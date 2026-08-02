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Former Wildcat guards Gabe York and Terrell Brown helped Davis Steel pull off a 67-59 win over Kentucky alum team La Familia on Sunday to capture The Basketball Tournament and its $2 million winner-take-all prize.

York, considered the leader of the team formerly known as Eberlein Drive, had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals while playing a team-high 38 minutes and hitting 3 of 10 3-pointers. Brown had nine points and three assists in 14 minutes off the bench, while hitting the game winner during the "Elam Ending."

For York, the win appeared especially meaningful after Eberlein Drive lost 82-67 to the (Wichita State alumni) Aftershocks in last year's TBT championship game, when York was just 1 for 11 from 3-point range. This year's championship game was held in Lexington, Ky., giving La Familia a homecourt edge.

"It was unbelievable. Blood sweat and tears," York said after the game on a video TBT posted. "Our guys came together with a common goal. Everybody sacrificed. Everybody came together to try to win this thing and we got it done this year.

"Obviously, we felt we left something on the table last year. We didn't play our best. ... It was our time. It was meant for us this year."