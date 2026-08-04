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Remember when the Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur, back in February? It was as if a wave of cautious optimism swept through the Phoenix area.

A frustrating, meandering coaching search had found a conclusion that fomented hope. LaFleur, after all, had spent the previous three years working in one of the NFL’s best organizations (the Los Angeles Rams), under the sport’s best offensive mind (Sean McVay).

Since McVay was hired in 2017, the Rams are 92-57. In that same span, the Cardinals are 54-94-1, a franchise wandering in football’s wilderness, desperately searching for a path to emulate their rivals. Here, in LaFleur, they believed that they found it.

We don’t yet know what that looks like on Sundays, when it really matters. NFL history is littered with those who worked under brilliant coaches, only to struggle when cut loose on their own. But if you peer toward the end zones at training camp and crane your neck, you’ll find a microcosm of what it looks like when an organization is infused with new ideas.

Immediately after each snap of 11-on-11 drills, the jumbotrons at State Farm Stadium display an all-22 replay. One shows the end zone angle; one shows the sideline angle. By the time the next play begins, the previous one has typically been shown three or four times.

“It's something we had at the Rams that was extremely beneficial,” LaFleur said. “It's going around the league now.”