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The Tucson Sugar Skulls' season has come to an end.

Fourth-seeded Tucson, despite nearly rallying back from a 17-point deficit in the first half, fell short to the top-seeded San Diego Strike Force, 54-47, Sunday night at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Tucson's playoff drought has been extended to four games since becoming an IFL franchise in 2019.

San Diego quarterback and IFL Offensive MVP candidate Nate Davis completed 19 of 31 passes for 214 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. The 39-year-old Davis' top target was wide receiver Jalen Sample, who caught seven passes for 76 yards and five touchdowns.

Tucson quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson, who was added halfway through the season and sparked the Sugar Skulls' offense in the second half of the season, completed 9 of 20 passes for 85 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Johnson and leading rusher Brandon Mackey accounted for five rushing touchdowns.

Johnson's 50-yard touchdown run, along with Mackey's goal-line touchdown and kicker Ben Woodard's deuce in the second quarter pulled the Sugar Skulls within striking distance, 23-22, but back-to-back touchdowns by San Diego at the end of the first half and the start of the third quarter extended its lead.

The Sugar Skulls' loss to San Diego marked the seventh straight loss to the Strike Force going back to the 2024 season.

The Strike Force (14-3) will now host the third-seeded Arizona Rattlers (12-5) at Frontwave Arena in the western conference championship on Sunday, Aug. 9, for a chance to advance to the IFL championship.