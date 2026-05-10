For Mercado, the biggest challenge comes with the time that is dedicated to either traveling, training or playing.

“I'm gone usually anywhere from one to three times a month, and those trips usually range from four days to six days, so I'm gone for a good chunk of the year,” he said. “That's pretty tough, like being away from family and just the mental toll of always being on the road.

“I feel like for most people it would be tough because having such a busy schedule can be pretty stressful. It's like I'm pretty much doing at least three hours of court time a day, getting a good workout for an hour, watching film every day for at least an hour. Getting good high quality meals, high quality sleep.”

In addition to his success on the court, JZ Holmes has a parent-managed Instagram account, @slamdinkjz.pb, that has amassed more than 800 followers and various sponsorships from pickleball brands.

“I understand how important branding is with my background and marketing and PR," said Mandy Holmes, JZ’s mother. "So I was like, if we're going to do this, we want sponsors to help offset some of these costs, and the way we're going to do that is establishing a brand for him and making brands want to work with him, not necessarily because he's the No. 1 kid, but because he's a good human. He represents brands well. A lot of that is because of his Instagram presence, and his influence in the junior pickleball world.”

With bright futures ahead of them, JZ Holmes and Mercado are paving the way for competitive pickleball to become a popular sport for youth players all over the world.