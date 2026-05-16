“Zach and I went into it being like, ‘We run a lot, we’ll be fine.’ We did not train like we should have,” Harris said. “It’s essentially the opposite of what you normally do. You normally go up a mountain, and then it’s more chill coming down, and this is the opposite — once you’re three-fourths of the way done, you’ve got 6,000 feet of climbing to do.”

Harris and her group left from the South Rim around 4 a.m. and arrived back close to 6 p.m., she said. They started in the dark and finished in the dark, battling snow in the early morning hours.

On top of the harsh weather, Harris said she got runner’s knee while returning down the North Rim. The downhills were meant to be the quicker part of the trek, but for Harris, it was where her knee hurt most and slowed her down.

The physical strain also created mental distress for Harris.

“I was not speaking to anybody because I was just not OK,” she said. “And I’m not going to lie, I did have thoughts like, I’m definitely not paying for a helicopter if I need that. I’ll sleep in the bushes at Phantom Ranch if I have to.”

It was no walk in the park for Mayfield either. On the final ascent up the South Kaibab Trail to the South Rim, Mayfield stopped fueling, he said. The trail out of the canyon is steep and known for false peaks. Several times, Mayfield was sure he was almost out, only to see 100 more feet of elevation ahead of him. He stopped fueling, thinking he was done.