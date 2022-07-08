Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. USA
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 8 5 a.m. USA
Football
CFL: Winnipeg at British Columbia 4 p.m. ESPNN
Golf
PGA Scottish Open, third round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Scottish Open, third round 9 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
American Century, second round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Barbasol, third round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Rays at Reds 1 p.m. FS1
Giants at Padres 4 p.m. Ch 11
Cubs at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Summer League
Raptors vs. 76ers 12:30 p.m. NBA
Magic vs. Kings 1 p.m. ESPN2
Celtics vs. Heat 2:30 p.m. NBA
Pistons vs. Wizards 3 p.m. ESPN2
Hawks vs. Jazz 4:30 p.m. NBA
Thunder vs. Rockets 5 p.m. ESPN2
Clippers vs. Grizzlies 6:30 p.m. NBA
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers 7 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men's
MLS: Portland at Seattle 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
MLS: Nashville at Charlotte 4 p.m. FS1
USL Championship: Phoenix Rising at Memphis 901 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
Liga MX: Club America at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Netherlands vs. Sweden 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Wimbledon, women’s singles final 6 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, men’s doubles final 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, women’s singles final (T) Noon Ch 9
WNBA
Skills Competition Noon ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)