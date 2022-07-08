 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. USA

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 8 5 a.m. USA

Football

CFL: Winnipeg at British Columbia 4 p.m. ESPNN

Golf

PGA Scottish Open, third round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Scottish Open, third round 9 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

American Century, second round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Barbasol, third round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Rays at Reds 1 p.m. FS1

Giants at Padres 4 p.m. Ch 11

Cubs at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Summer League

Raptors vs. 76ers 12:30 p.m. NBA

Magic vs. Kings 1 p.m. ESPN2

Celtics vs. Heat 2:30 p.m. NBA

Pistons vs. Wizards 3 p.m. ESPN2

Hawks vs. Jazz 4:30 p.m. NBA

Thunder vs. Rockets 5 p.m. ESPN2

Clippers vs. Grizzlies 6:30 p.m. NBA

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers 7 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men's

MLS: Portland at Seattle 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

MLS: Nashville at Charlotte 4 p.m. FS1

USL Championship: Phoenix Rising at Memphis 901 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

Liga MX: Club America at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Netherlands vs. Sweden 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Wimbledon, women’s singles final 6 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, men’s doubles final 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, women’s singles final (T) Noon Ch 9

WNBA

Skills Competition Noon ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

