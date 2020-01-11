Scouting Report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon State Beavers

He said it

“Their offense is very good. Tres Tinkle, if he’s not the best player in our conference he’s one of them. (Oregon’s) Payton Pritchard may be the other guy that between their own talent and their experience, they’re just really valuable players. I think that their 1-2 punch between Ethan Thompson and Tres Tinkle offensively is something that every team has to really prepare for. Kelley blocked a lot of shots last year and he’s doing it again this year, but he’s now a double-figure scorer, more of a dependable offensive player. When they haven’t been on the winning side … it might be more their defense than their offense. … They mix up their defenses quite a bit. Playing against Oregon State, when we have the ball and they change their defenses, it’s being able to get good shots and play our game on offense.” — UA coach Sean Miller