With Arizona high school football season in the final stretch, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week for the playoffs.
Team of the Week
For the first time in school history, No. 6 Walden Grove is headed to the Class 4A semifinals. The Red Wolves, who began playing varsity football in 2012, reached the quarterfinals in 2024, but were eliminated after a 28-13 loss to Yuma Catholic. Outside of that run, Walden has never made it past the first round until 2026.
Play of the Week
Down 19-14 to St. Mary’s, Mica Mountain desperately needed a spark to keep its season alive. Receiving the kickoff after the Knights scored to retake the lead, junior Eli Palma fielded the kick at the 25-yard line; he ducked around a blocker and cut back towards the home sideline to daylight. The 75-yard kick return touchdown gave the Thunderbolts the lead in a crazy back-and-forth quarterfinal.
People are also reading…
Stat book
Friday was an incredible night for Southern Arizona running backs, as one rusher from each of the three local teams still in the playoffs tallied 100 yards or more on the ground.
Mica Mountain senior Jeremiah Anderson carried the Thunderbolts’ offensive efforts on his back, rushing the ball 34 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Willcox junior Asher Ward rushed 15 times for 133 yards in the Cowboys’ 38-15 loss to Gilbert San Tan Charter. Walden Grove senior Dominic Sanchez bulldozed his way through Yuma Gila Ridge 14 times for 101 yards on Friday.
Mac’s Friday Fact
Seven weeks, or 49 days, mark how much time has passed since Walden Grove upset Mica Mountain 22-21 in Vail on Oct. 9. Since then, both teams have won five straight games, including two playoff matchups after the schools received first-round byes.
Quotable
“I’m proud of our guys; we faced adversity and found a way to get it done. We tell our guys that it is a four-quarter football game. Again, I’m super happy that we found and did what it took to win the football game. At this point, it’s the state quarterfinals; everybody’s going to be good. Next week’s going to be an even tougher game than it was this week. If you want to get to Sun Devil Stadium, you have to be able to dig deep at times like this and finish things off and that’s what we did tonight.” — Mica Mountain head coach Jay Campos told AllSportsTucson.com about the Thunderbolts’ come-from-behind win over No. 7 St. Mary’s on Friday.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com