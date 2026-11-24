Quotable

“I’m proud of our guys; we faced adversity and found a way to get it done. We tell our guys that it is a four-quarter football game. Again, I’m super happy that we found and did what it took to win the football game. At this point, it’s the state quarterfinals; everybody’s going to be good. Next week’s going to be an even tougher game than it was this week. If you want to get to Sun Devil Stadium, you have to be able to dig deep at times like this and finish things off and that’s what we did tonight.” — Mica Mountain head coach Jay Campos told AllSportsTucson.com about the Thunderbolts’ come-from-behind win over No. 7 St. Mary’s on Friday.