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The last player from Arizona's 2012 College World Series championship team in the major leagues, outfielder Robert Refsnyder, was released last week by the Seattle Mariners. At 35, Refsnyder was hitting .141 for the Seattle Mariners when released. The MVP of the 2012 World Series, played 11 years in the big leagues, for seven teams.

The other five to reach the majors were: Brandon Dixon (five years), Johnny Field (one year), Alex Mejia (one year), Seth Mejias-Brean (one year), Joey Rickard (five years).

Of Arizona's four NCAA championship baseball teams, the '12 club produced the second-most big leaguers. First was the 1980 team that sent Terry Francona, Greg Bargar, Craig Lefferts, Ed Vosberg, Casey Candaele, Johnny Moses and Dwight Taylor to the big leagues. The 1986 champions had five MLB players: Chip Hale, Gil Heredia, Tommy Hinzo, Dave Rohde and Kevin Long. The 1976 team had just two big leaguers: Ron Hassey and Dave Stegman.