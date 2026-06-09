Prefer us on Google Learn More

John Perrin retired as Arizona athletics department's chief financial officer 12 years ago with perhaps the most remarkable record in UA sports history: He had a 33-year streak of balancing the budget — making a profit! — from 1981-2014.

"I was the guy who would tell the athletic director when to hit the brakes," Perrin told me upon his retirement. "We hit the brakes a lot."

Since Perrin's departure, Arizona rarely hit the brakes. It built a budget deficit in excess of $40 million, never balancing the books. When I asked Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte — previously the No. 2 man in the Arizona athletic department — about Perrin's streak, he said "He is the gold standard of finance in college sports."

How times have changed. In Perrin's final season as UA's CFO, the school's athletic budget was $68. Today it is close to $140 million, according to the government's Equity in Athletics database.

I bring this to your attention because third-year Arizona Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois last week announced that not only did the athletic department balance the budget this year, but that it set a record by raising $46 million from donors (breaking the previous record of $41 million in 2022) but that it also raised $87.7 million in corporate sponsorships. The UA received 10 gifts of $1 million or more from donors.

How did this happen so quickly under Reed-Francois' watch?