During the World Cup, I often wondered if any of the college soccer poachers would come to Tucson and tempt Pima College sophomore Leo Gutierrez with an NIL offer at a major college.
Fortunately for Pima coach Dave Cosgrove, the NJCAA first-team All-American and ACCAC 2025 Player of the Year will return for his final year at PCC. "He got a lot of interest,'' says Cosgrove. "We are fortunate. He likes being home, his teammates and our culture. Super happy to have him back.''
Gutierrez is the all-time goals scoring leader in Arizona prep soccer history, with 173. As a senior at Salpointe Catholic High School in 2024-25, he set a single-season Arizona prep record with 62 goals, leading the Lancers to a fourth straight state championship. He was then named state's Gatorade Player of the Year.
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Last year at Pima, Gutierrez led the Aztecs with 22 goals as Cosgrove's club reached the NJCAA semifinals at 18-4. With him back for a final season, the Aztecs should be able to contend for a third NJCAA national championship.