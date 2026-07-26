Prefer us on Google Learn More

During the World Cup, I often wondered if any of the college soccer poachers would come to Tucson and tempt Pima College sophomore Leo Gutierrez with an NIL offer at a major college.

Fortunately for Pima coach Dave Cosgrove, the NJCAA first-team All-American and ACCAC 2025 Player of the Year will return for his final year at PCC. "He got a lot of interest,'' says Cosgrove. "We are fortunate. He likes being home, his teammates and our culture. Super happy to have him back.''

Gutierrez is the all-time goals scoring leader in Arizona prep soccer history, with 173. As a senior at Salpointe Catholic High School in 2024-25, he set a single-season Arizona prep record with 62 goals, leading the Lancers to a fourth straight state championship. He was then named state's Gatorade Player of the Year.